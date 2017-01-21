Howl at the Moon!

John T. McMillan

https://www.facebook.com/John-T-McMillan-Jr-Memorial-Foundation-221056014580766/...

Winter Fest

6th annual!

http://www.fundywinterfest.ca/fundywinterfest.html

Country 94 Ski Team

You could win!!

http://country94.ca/country-94-ski-team-1

January Listener Club

Poley Mountain

http://country94.ca/january-listener-club-0

Brad Paisley

Feb 9th

http://country94.ca/brad-paisley-0

Princess Tea Party!

March 26th

http://nb.princessteapartycanada.ca/

Poll

Do you agree with Oxfam when it claims income inequality is undermining democracy?
Yes
59%
No
41%
Total votes: 63

News

Soccer New Brunswick Donates $35,000 To The Greater Saint John Field House Project
January 16, 2017
Income Inequality Is Getting Worse
January 16, 2017
,
Longtime Restaurant Closes In Hampton
January 16, 2017
Prime Minister To Hold Town Hall In Fredericton
January 16, 2017
Monday Morning Sports For January 16th
January 16, 2017

Events

Howl at the Moon! - January 21, 2017 - 6:30pm
Just Four Tonight - January 25, 2017 - 8:00pm
A Whisky Tasting with Sculpture Saint John - January 26, 2017 - 12:00pm
6th Annual Warm-Up to Winterfest - January 29, 2017 - 1:00pm
Confessions of a Redheaded Coffee Shop Girl - February 02, 2017 - 7:30pm

