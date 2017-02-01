Cupid for a Cause

SPCA

http://country94.ca/cupid-cause-0

Canadian Snow Golf Championships

Children's Wish Foundation

https://snowgolf.ca/

February Listener Club!

BrenTax

http://country94.ca/brentax-0

Brad Paisley Giveaway

ULTIMATE prize package!

http://country94.ca/crushin-it-valentine-brad-paisley-giveaway

Love Your Hospital Radiothon

Feb 9

https://www.facebook.com/events/645014675683601/

Hospice Gala

Hearts of Gold

http://country94.ca/hospice-gala

Cupid for a Cause

SPCA

http://country94.ca/cupid-cause-0

Canadian Snow Golf Championships

Children's Wish Foundation

https://snowgolf.ca/

February Listener Club!

BrenTax

http://country94.ca/brentax-0

Brad Paisley Giveaway

ULTIMATE prize package!

http://country94.ca/crushin-it-valentine-brad-paisley-giveaway

Love Your Hospital Radiothon

Feb 9

https://www.facebook.com/events/645014675683601/

Hospice Gala

Hearts of Gold

http://country94.ca/hospice-gala

Poll

Do you think the federal government should lift the cap on refugees coming to Canada in light of the U.S. travel ban?

News

Warning Issued About Carbon Monoxide In Wake Of Ice Storm
February 01, 2017
The Fleur-de-lis Is Flying Half-Mast At City Hall
February 01, 2017
Slight Decrease Expected At Gas Pumps This Week
February 01, 2017
Gathering Held In St. Stephen To Honor And Support Muslims
February 01, 2017
Union President Says Privatization Of Health Network Services Will Result In Job Losses
February 01, 2017

More News…

Events

Enjoy Life Expo (50+) - February 01, 2017 - 7:00pm
Confessions of a Redheaded Coffee Shop Girl - February 02, 2017 - 7:30pm
Empties are FILLED with Opportunity - February 04, 2017 - 9:00am
Kingston Cup - February 05, 2017 - 1:00pm
Cupid for a Cause - February 06, 2017 - 5:00pm

More Events…